Get out the brollies and wellies for Hogmanay, Met Office warns
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for most of mainland Scotland on December 30 and 31.
Forecasters warn up to 50-70mm of rain is possible over the two days in many areas, while some places may see up to 140mm – mainly over western Scotland.
Some areas may also see snow, especially in northern Scotland and over high ground, while strong winds could bring further disruption, particularly on New Year’s Eve.
The Met Office said: “Rain is likely to become persistent and occasionally heavy on Monday and possibly last through New Year’s Eve.
“This may bring some significant disruption and flooding in the build up to new year events, although there is still a lot of uncertainty in which areas are likely to be affected.”
Forecasters warned flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and travel disruption, while there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
They also said there is a slight chance of power cuts and a small possibility that homes and businesses could be flooded.
The weather warning will be in force for the whole of Monday and Tuesday.
