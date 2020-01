Bucketing heavy rain and the threat of river flooding are on the cards for tonight and throughout tomorrow.

The alert from the Scottish Environment Protection Association (SEPA) covers the whole of Central Scotland, and warns of river flooding and a flood risk to homes and businesses.

The transport network is also set to be disrupted, while high flows on the Forth are expected to continue into Sunday.

Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.