Falkirk weather: Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice as temperatures drop
A Met Office warning for snow and ice, which covers the whole of Scotland, comes into place at midnight on Tuesday and runs throughout the whole day until 11.59pm.
Forecasters say snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause disruption.
Residents are advised the wintry conditions could cause travel delays on the roads, railways and at airports. There is also the possibility that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts may occur.
The warning covers the whole of Scotland and parts of north west England and Wales and Northern Ireland. It comes as temperatures have plummeted across the UK in recent days and bitterly cold winds from the arctic are bringing snow and ice to many parts of the country this week.
A second yellow warning for ice has also been announced for the district on Wednesday morning. It will run from midnight to 12 noon that day.
The Met Office said: “Following sleet and snowfall on Tuesday, a fairly widespread ice risk is expected overnight into Wednesday morning.”
The warning suggests there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, which could result in some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.