A yellow warning for snow is in place for the district from Thursday into Friday.

The Met Office warning which covers a large part of the UK comes into force at 7am on Thursday morning. It remains in place until 2pm on Friday.

Forecasters say heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday.

Residents are advised the wintry conditions could cause travel delays on the roads, railways and at airports. There is also the possibility that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts may occur.

This latest warning has been updated in terms of timings from previous yellow warnings issued by the Met Office earlier this week.

The warning is in place for much of the UK covering central and southern Scotland as well as most of England and Wales.

The warning comes as the country has been experiencing freezing temperatures in recent days.

