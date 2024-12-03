Falkirk weather: Yellow warning for ice overnight across the district
Temperatures are set to fall with a yellow weather warning for ice issued for Falkirk district.
The Met Office’s warning comes as an arctic blast is set to sweep across Scotland in the coming days.
People are being warned of potential travel disruption and accidents as a result of the cold weather.
The yellow warning for ice, which covers much of Scotland including Falkirk district, is set to come into force at 9pm on Tuesday.
Meteorologists warn of possible transport problems and the increased risk of accidents.
The warning is in place until 10am on Wednesday. It covers 25 council areas, with only the western and northern isles and parts of the west coast spared.