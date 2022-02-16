Falkirk weather: Warnings of disruption as Storms Dudley to bring strong winds

The Met Office has warned that very strong winds could cause disruption and danger to life across the central belt.

Storm Dudley will sweep into Scotland today bringing gales of up to 90mph in some places.

The forecast suggests locally the gusts will reach up to 55mph.

An amber weather warning for wind is in place for much of Scotland as Storm Dudley approaches

With the arrival of Dudley, an amber warning for wind is in place from 4pm until midnight today (Wednesday).

During this time, the Met Office expects “very strong and disruptive winds”, which could affect transport networks, see fallen trees, damage to properties and potential power cuts.

A yellow warning will then remain in place across much of Scotland, including the Falkirk area, until 6am on Thursday.

ScotRail has already announced that all of its rail services in the central belt will cease at 4pm this afternoon as the amber warning comes into place.

A second storm, Storm Eunice, is expected to cause further disruption in some parts of Scotland on Friday, however the Falkirk district is currently outwith the yellow wind warning area.

