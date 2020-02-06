Falkirk weather: Warning of strong winds and snow in the coming days

Weather warnings have been issued for strong winds in Falkirk district this weekend.

The yellow warnings, which cover from noon on Saturday until noon on Tuesday, come as the country braces itself for Storm Ciara, which is due to hit on Sunday.

And a yellow warning of snow has also been issued for the region from 00.01 on Monday until noon on Tuesday.

Residents are advised to prepare for strong winds which may cause some disruption on Saturday afternoon and evening and all day on Sunday.

The warning from the Met Office warns of “very strong winds” with injuries and danger to life from flying debris possible; the chance of damage to buildings; potential disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services and some road and bridges may close. It also says power cuts may occur with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Monday and Tuesday’s yellow warnings suggest heavy snow and strong winds will combine to lead to disruption to travel, “especially over higher routes”.