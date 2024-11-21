Falkirk weather: Two yellow warnings for the district in the coming days

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow is in place at the weekend for Falkirk district.

Two separate weather warnings have been issued for Falkirk district in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The region is currently under a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice.

The warning began at noon on Thursday and runs until Friday at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are warned that wintry showers and icy patches are expected this evening overnight which could lead to some travel disruption.

Under the yellow warning, the Met Office says some roads and railways are “likely” to be affected with longer journey times on some routes and there will “probably” be icy patches on some untreated roads and pavements.

This current warning covers much of Scotland over the next 24 hours.

However, people are also advised there’s a second weather warning in place for the area at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain and snow from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday – this warning covers a large part of Scotland and northern England.

Forecasters say “Heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption.”

The warning advises there is “a small chance” of power cuts and a “slight chance” that some rural communities could become cut off.

There could be difficult driving conditions on the roads with flood water and spray and there’s a “slight chance” of delays or cancellations to train and bus services where flooding occurs.

There is also a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded and a risk of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.