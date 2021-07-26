Falkirk weather: Thunderstorms forecast at start of week by Met Office
Falkirk could face thunderstorms on Monday night, according to the Met Office.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 5:00 am
Its forecast for the region shows warm sunshine, but also showers, with thunder and lightning a possibility on Monday night.
The Met Office predicts they could happen around 6:00pm. for an hour.
The forecast for the week ahead also shows a slight change to the sunny conditions we have enjoyed.
Monday will peak at 25 degrees, with good spells of sunshine in later afternoon, before the possibility of thunderstorms early evening.
Tuesday is cloudy with some light showers at a temperature peaking at 21 degrees – and that sets the pattern for the remainder of the week.