Falkirk weather: Temperature to hit 29°C later on Thursday

Temperatures in the Falkirk area could hit as high as 29°C (84°F) today according to the latest Met Office forecast.

Any low cloud will burn off to leave clear skies this afternoon and that will see temperatures rise to a peak of 29 degrees by early evening in sheltered areas, and remaining very warm throughout the night.

Will Falkirk see the thunder and lightning that has affected other areas this time?

However, the high temperatures also bring another warning of thunderstorms developing later in the day, with the threat of potential torrential rain, though again, Falkirk may escape the worst of this.

Friday should be dry, bright and still very warm, with a maximum temperature of 23°C, but things will begin to change going into the weekend, with thickening cloud bringing heavy rain throughout most of Saturday and Sunday.