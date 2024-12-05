Falkirk weather: Storm Darragh set to bring heavy rain as yellow weather warning issued
The warning for heavy rain, which covers large parts of Scotland, comes into force at 3pm on Friday.
The wet weather is expected to continue into Saturday with the yellow warning ending at 12 noon.
The latest warning from the Met Office comes as the fourth named storm of the season – Storm Darragh – is due to hit the country in the coming days bringing 80mph winds in the west and heavy rain.
Friday’s weather warning covers virtually all of the Central Belt, including the Falkirk area.
Meteorologists warn that rain associated with Storm Darragh may lead to some transport disruption.
Roads will be affected by spray and some flooding and buses and trains will probably be affect with longer journey times.
The warning also means flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.
Some other parts of the country are also impacted by an amber warning for wind overnight on Friday, however this warning does not cover the local area.