Falkirk weather: Region set for sunny Saturday, says Met Office

The Met Office has forecast yet more sunshine for the area for much of the day.

Falkirk is due to feel highs of 21 degrees by the afternoon once late morning clouds have disappeared.

Falkirk is in for another sunny day this Saturday, July 17, according to the Met Office. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sunny intervals around 1pm should then make way for clear blue skies – meaning the town can carry on soaking up the rays well into the evening.

For the latest information, visit the Met Office website.

