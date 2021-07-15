Falkirk weather: Region set for sunny Saturday, says Met Office
The warm weather is set to continue in Falkirk on Saturday.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:54 pm
The Met Office has forecast yet more sunshine for the area for much of the day.
Falkirk is due to feel highs of 21 degrees by the afternoon once late morning clouds have disappeared.
Sunny intervals around 1pm should then make way for clear blue skies – meaning the town can carry on soaking up the rays well into the evening.
