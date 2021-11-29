Falkirk weather: Region faces overcast week with some showers in Met Office forecast

Falkirk faces a cloudy, overcast week with some showers of rain according to the Met Office.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:25 am

The forecast for the region shows it could be rather wet at times ass showers are predicted on several days.

Today is set to be overcast with temperatures rising no higher than 10 degrees.

You may need an umbrella today ...

Tuesday will be slightly warmer but with a much higher chance of light rain by mid morning – with a similar picture for Wednesday.

Thursday will be cloudy at lunchtime, and Friday could see the return of some light showers.

