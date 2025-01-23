Falkirk weather: Red weather warning issued as district prepares for arrival of Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare red warning for strong winds has been issued for the Falkirk district as Storm Eowyn is set to sweep across the country.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across the UK in recent days ahead of the storm’s arrival on Friday.

However, on Thursday they issued a red warning – the top level of warning in the system – for wind across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

The red warning is in place for much of the Central Belt, including the Falkirk area from 10am to 5pm on Friday.

A red warning for strong winds has been issued for Falkirk on Friday. (Pic: Met Office)

Forecasters say "very strong winds” associated with Storm Eowyn will cause “very dangerous conditions and significant disruption”.

Under a red warning, members of the public are warned of flying debris resulting in danger to life; very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads; damage to buildings and homes; power cuts and disruption to travel with roads, bridges and railway lines closed and delays and cancellations to bus and train services and flights.

As well as the red warning for strong winds, the district also faces other weather warnings in the coming days.

An amber warning for wind remains in place from 6am on Friday until 9pm that night; and a yellow warning for wind is in place from midnight on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.

Forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for snow on Friday, with his warning in place from 3am until noon. It is advised snowfall may cause some travel disruption.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Southwesterly then westerly winds will rapidly increase from west to east Friday mid-morning onwards into the afternoon, with peak gusts of 80-90 mph fairly widely and perhaps up to 100 mph along exposed western coasts.

"This brings the risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors. Winds will gradually ease through Friday evening.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

They are also advising people not to travel and to stay indoors if they can.