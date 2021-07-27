Falkirk weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms across Falkirk
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Falkirk today.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:24 am
And there is also a yellow warning for rain for the next two days, according to its latest forecast.
Temperatures today will peak at 21 degrees in mid afternoon, with a mix of sunshine and cloud throughout.
There is a possibility of showers at 5:00pm and again from 9:00pm onwards.
Wednesday will get off to a wet start with up to 80% chance of rain until late morning with sunshine emerging from the clouds from 5:00pm onwards.
The forecast for the weekend is cloudy with sunny intervals.