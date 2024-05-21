Falkirk weather: Heavy rain expected as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for eastern and southern Scotland from 12 noon on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday.
Much of the Falkirk district and wider Forth Valley area is under the advisory warning.
Forecasters are warning that heavy rain may produce some flooding and transport disruption during this time.
A yellow warning means there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services and a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded.
It could also mean a chance of disruption on public transport and difficult driving conditions on the roads due to spray and flooding.
A Met Office spokeswoman said: “There are large rain warnings covering quite a large area of central and northern England, Scotland and Wales for Wednesday and Thursday. This is because there is an area of low pressure approaching the UK from the east.
“The precise track of the low pressure which would determine where the rainfall comes is still uncertain at the moment and is something we are keeping an eye on. We would encourage people to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days to see how that evolves.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.