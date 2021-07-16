Falkirk weather: Heatwave expected to continue into Sunday, according to Met Office
Sunny days are here to stay – for now – as the heatwave across Scotland is set to carry on into the latter part of the weekend.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:45 pm
The Falkirk area will see highs of 20 degrees by Sunday afternoon, according to the Met Office forecast.
The day will start off overcast, with clouds expected between 7am and 1pm.
The clouds are then expected to disappear for the region to be treated to yet more sunny intervals.
Forecasters anticipate the warm weather spell in Scotland will run into August.