Falkirk weather: Heatwave expected to continue into Sunday, according to Met Office

The Falkirk area will see highs of 20 degrees by Sunday afternoon, according to the Met Office forecast.

The day will start off overcast, with clouds expected between 7am and 1pm.

The warm weather is forecast to continue across the Falkirk region this weekend. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The clouds are then expected to disappear for the region to be treated to yet more sunny intervals.

Forecasters anticipate the warm weather spell in Scotland will run into August.

