Falkirk weather: District braced for strong winds as yellow warning in place for Wednesday

Strong winds look set to cause some disruption across Falkirk district on Wednesday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:26 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind for much of Scotland, including the Falkirk area, with people urged to be prepared.

The warning is in place for the region from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday with forecasters saying the strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

It is anticipated that there will likely be disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport with delays expected and some bus and train journeys taking longer than usual.

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday. (Pic: Met Office)A yellow warning for wind is in place from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday. (Pic: Met Office)
A yellow warning for wind is in place from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday. (Pic: Met Office)

Some exposed routes and bridges may be impacted by the strong gusts.

Damage to trees and property is also possible.

There may be power cuts in some places and coastal areas will be affected by spray and large waves.

The yellow warning stretches across most of Scotland and northern England. Parts of the north of Scotland, including Aberdeenshire and Moray, are covered by an extended yellow warning which runs from 5am to 7pm on Wednesday.

The latest warning of strong winds follows storms Isha and Jocelyn which battered the country within the last ten days.

