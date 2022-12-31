Falkirk weather: Disruption remains on railways following heavy persistent rain

Flooding continues to affect train services.

The wet weather saw flooding affect several parts of the main Edinburgh to Glasgow railway line with services cancelled on Friday as a result.

Rail lines across Scotland were impacted by the rain which had sparked a MetOffice weather warning.

ScotRail is warning of further disruption to services this morning as Network Rail engineers assess the lines and work to restore services as soon as possible.

Anyone looking to travel by train today is urged to check services on the ScotRail App or website before leaving home.

In a post on social media, Network Rail who are responsible for the track infrastructure, said: “We’re working to reopen routes between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street (via Falkirk High and via Bathgate). With floodwater subsiding, we’ll begin inspecting these routes at first light to check they’re fit for trains to run.”

It wasn’t just the railway that saw problems with flooding yesterday. A number of roads across the district became impassable due to flood water.

Among them were the A883 Checkbar Roundabout to Denny; Vellore Road, Maddiston and Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir.