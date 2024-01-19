Falkirk weather: Amber and yellow wind warnings in place as Storm Isha set to hit

Weather warnings have been issued for the Falkirk district as Storm Isha is set to bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain over the weekend.

The Met Office officially named the storm on Friday and has issued an amber weather warning for wind for parts of Scotland, including the Falkirk district.

The amber weather warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

The amber wind warning, which covers much of the Central Belt, means potential power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal in affected areas.

An amber warning for wind is in place for Falkirk district overnight on Sunday into Monday. (Pic: Met Office)

There’s likely to be disruption to travel with roads and bridges likely to be shut and public transport could face delays and cancellations.

Forecasters say the strong winds could lead to damage to buildings and flying debris, and there is a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown in land.

As well as the amber warning, a yellow warning for wind will also be in place for the region from noon on Sunday to noon on Monday.

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.