Falkirk heatwave: High temperatures bring Falkirk Wheel boat trips to a halt

The Falkirk Wheel has this afternoon stopped running boat trips for a second day in a row due to the high temperatures being experienced across the district.
A post on the tourist attraction’s Facebook page shortly after 2pm stated: “We have taken the decision to close The Wheel this afternoon due to the extreme heat.
"Boat trips will be cancelled for the rest of the day.
“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.”
Aside from the Wheel’s boat trips, all other attractions at the site remain open to visitors with many enjoying cooling down in the splash pool.
The move comes after operators Scottish Canals were forced to stop boat trips late yesterday afternoon when they reported the Wheel was “experiencing some technical issues due to the extreme heat”.
Earlier today they had confirmed only 30 minute rotation trips would be running, but with temperatures continuing to rise this afternoon the decision was made to stop the trips completely.