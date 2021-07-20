Falkirk heatwave: 23 degrees today, and it's going to get even hotter
Falkirk is set to enjoy another warm, sunny day according to the Met Office – with temperatures peaking at 23 degrees.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 8:23 am
And it is going to get even hotter tomorrow!
Tuesday’s forecast is sunshine all the way from 10:00am until 11:00pm, with the thermometer rising to 23 degrees.
On Wednesday, the Met Office is predicting it will peak at 25 degrees, after a slightly overcast morning makes way for brilliant sunshine.
Thursday will start foggy, but the sun will return by lunchtime as we all enjoy a toasty 21 degrees.