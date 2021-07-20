Falkirk heatwave: 23 degrees today, and it's going to get even hotter

And it is going to get even hotter tomorrow!

Tuesday’s forecast is sunshine all the way from 10:00am until 11:00pm, with the thermometer rising to 23 degrees.

On Wednesday, the Met Office is predicting it will peak at 25 degrees, after a slightly overcast morning makes way for brilliant sunshine.

Sygnets on Larbert Pond (Pic: James Ellis)

Thursday will start foggy, but the sun will return by lunchtime as we all enjoy a toasty 21 degrees.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.