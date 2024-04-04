Falkirk district set for heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Kathleen to hit UK

Falkirk district is set for a period of disruptive weather over the coming days.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:06 BST
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the region on Friday and Saturday as stormy conditions move across the country.

Forecasters say heavy rain will hit much of central Scotland early on Friday morning before strong winds batter the area on Saturday.

The yellow warning for rain is in place for Falkirk district from 2am to 9am on Friday, as the wet conditions are likely to cause some travel disruption with spray and flooding on the roads.

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for most of central Scotland for early on Friday morning. (pic: Met Office)

On Saturday, the Met Office’s yellow warning for wind is in place from 8am to 10pm. The weather system is expected to bring gusts of up to 50mph across the region.

Forecasters say the strong winds bring a chance of travel disruption, power cuts and road closures.

The latest storm has been named Storm Kathleen by the Met Office.

