Snow fell for the first time in Falkirk district this year as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

Staff at The Kelpies were among several who braved the chilly temperatures to clear pathways this morning.

Helix Park gardeners Claire Tolmie and Ryan Argent clear the first winter snow in Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen

The warning for snow and ice was in place for other parts of Scotland including the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Met Office also urged members of the public to prepare for power cuts today.

