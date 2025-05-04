Bank holiday weather: Watch the Met Office’s video forecast for Early May bank holiday
A Met Office weather map shows scattered showers, with temperatures rising to around average on Early May bank holiday - May 5.
The Met Office said: “A dry and bright start for many on Bank Holiday Monday. A little cloudier across southeast England with scattered showers. After a chilly start, temperatures will rise to around average through the day.”
Met Office’s UK 5 day weather forecast
Sunday
Showers in the east becoming confined to coasts and the southeast of England with cloud breaking up somewhat. Clear spells overnight, most prolonged in the west, where a patchy frost is possible. Winds falling light in the west.
Monday (Early May bank holiday)
Breezy in the southeast with showers likely. Patchy rain also possible for the Northern Isles. Otherwise, mostly dry with sunny spells, these prolonged across mainland Scotland. Feeling cool around coasts.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday
Plenty of dry weather during this period with high pressure dominating. Bright for all, with the north and west continuing to see the most widespread sunshine. Temperatures gradually climbing.
