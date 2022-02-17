After Storm Dudley Falkirk district braces itself for Storm Eunice

There was heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening which made driving conditions in the area difficult for motorists.

This morning, as the Met Office warned Storm Eunice due to arrive tomorrow could bring snow and high winds, Falkirk Council continued its mopping up operation.

A council spokesperson said: “Roads crews attended a handful of localised incidents last night as a result of Storm Dudley and worked throughout the night in very difficult conditions.

Storm Dudley hit Scotland yesterday and now the country is preparing for Storm Eunice. Pic: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"Thankfully disruption was minimal but a lot of the work focussed on Grangemouth.

"Work was focussed on clearing roads from debris and removing fallen trees.

"We’re now preparing for Storm Eunice and the snow that is predicted.

"We advise everyone travelling to check websites such as Traffic Scotland and the Met Office for the latest forecasts.”

Rails services, which stopped at 4pm yesterday in advance of the storm, have also resumed after engineers carried out safety checks on 1500 miles of track overnight.

But with Storm Dudley winding down, Storm Eunice is expected to sweep in during the morning on Friday.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds to southern and central areas of the UK, as well as some snow for much of Scotland.

The wet and windy conditions are expected to continue over the weekend and into early next week.

Exposed coastal areas could see winds as strong as 95mph during Storm Eunice, while inland areas are forecast to experience 80mph winds.

