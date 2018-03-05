Weather update: Yellow ‘be aware’ warning remains in place

As we start the new working week, Scotland is expected to still be facing difficult weather conditions.

The Met Office has confirmed that the weather will continue to be challenging in some areas, wtih updated yellow ‘be aware’ warnings for snow and ice warning in place until Tuesday afternoon.

The current yellow warning for much of the eastern mainland has been extended to include much of the central belt, the Ayrshires and parts of Dumfries and Galloway.

The warning highlights the possibility of further periods of snow as well as the ice risk and the potentially difficult rain/snow mix in placesw.

Tuesday’s warning for snow and ice covers parts of the Highlands and northern Scotland through into Tuesday afternoon.

A spell of snow is expected to develop over parts of central and northern Scotland early Tuesday, before dying out from the south through the day.

Icy stretches are likely on untreated surfaces.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The extreme weather we have been experiencing is almost unprecedented in its severity, and has clearly presented major challenges to Scotland’s infrastructure.

“Conditions have improved significantly in many parts of the country but I would urge the Scottish public to remain vigilant.

“Yellow (be aware) weather warnings are still in place across all but the most westerly parts of Scotland, and in most parts ice and surface water will create challenges for drivers on some minor roads.

“The advice from Police Scotland is travel with caution in all areas, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check weather forecasts.”