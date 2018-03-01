Weather update: Falkirk schools to remain closed on Friday

School children in the Falkirk area will get a third ‘snow day’ as it is announced schools and nurseries will remain closed tomorrow (Friday).

Falkirk Council has made the decision following the latest information issued in respect of the extreme weather forecasted for the area.

The amber warning which had originally been in place until 6pm tonight has been extended until 10am tomorrow morning.

Parents and carers are encouraged to monitor the schools disruptions page and individual school websites plus social media for additional updates throughout the day.

The Scottish Government has issued advice urging people to avoid travel in the affected areas.