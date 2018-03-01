Weather latest: Update on closures and disruption for Thursday

Members of the public are urged not to travel today (Thursday) due to the severe weather.

The red weather warning currently in place across central Scotland is due to expire at 10am today, however an amber warning remains in place for the Falkirk area until 6pm tonight.

Continued disruption is inevitable and road conditions will continue to be extremely difficult and potentially dangerous throughout the day.

As a result of the extreme weather schools, nurseries and colleges are closed for a second day.

Falkirk Council buildings and offices will be closed until at least midday today.

Jobcentres in the district – Falkirk, Grangemouth and Laurieston – will also remain closed until noon today.

The Department for Work and Pensions confirmed that payments due to be made would still go through, but all scheduled appointments would have to be postponed, and rescheduled for a later date.

NHS Forth Valley has confirmed that several of its outpatient clinics will be postponed today, however they will continue to run the oncology clinic; renal dialysis clinic; orthopaedic trauma clinic; breast clinic; pre-operative assessment clinic; and opthalmology clinic for patients with macular conditions.

There are currently no train services running in central Scotland until after the red warning has been lifted.

Bus services are also subject to cancellations this morning.

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport, said: “The travel advice in the affected areas today could not be clearer – do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.

“Even after the red warning is lifted, large parts of Scotland will still be subject to high level amber weather warnings for snow. This should not be underestimated.

“An amber warning means there is a real possibility that vehicles and drivers will become stranded – something that we have already seen happen during this period of snow.

“I strongly urge people to adhere to police advice by avoiding travel in areas with red and amber warnings. I also encourage employers to be as flexible as possible with their staff, allowing them to stay safe and avoid travel.”