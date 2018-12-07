Weather forces cancellation of Falkirk festive market

Town centre organisation Falkirk Delivers has cancelled the festive producers market planned to take place in High Street today because of a weather warning.

A spokesperson said: “Sincere apologies for not being able to go ahead with the event, but we and the producers believe it’s in everyone’s best interests not to have stalls with the wind speeds forecast”.

The market typically features handmade gifts, fresh seafood, quality meat and dairy products.

Its next scheduled appearance is Friday, February 1.