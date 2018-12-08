‘We need to run our own welfare and tax’ - Falkirk East MSP

Tory welfare cuts have cost the Scottish Government more than £3million for Falkirk district alone, according to Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald.

He argues Scotland should be in charge of all its own tax and social security, and wants to highlight the millions spent on mitigating cuts.

New figures show that £1.708,285 was paid to Falkirk area residents under the Discretionary Housing Payment (DHP) scheme.

Meanwhile 3,625 local people receiving housing benefit or Universal Credit were given additional assistance towards housing costs by the Scottish Government.

Added to these figures, £1,292,977 was spent solely on mitigating “the Tories’ hated Bedroom Tax” in Falkirk district this year.

Across Scotland, councils made a total 100,635 awards under the DHP Scheme, with a total value of £56.9 million and an average award of £565.

Mr MacDonald said: “These figures provide further evidence of the cost of protecting people from the very worst impacts of UK Government welfare reform, and make clear that the SNP will always stand up for a fairer welfare system which treats people with respect and dignity.

“It shouldn’t fall to the Scottish Government to mitigate the impact of damaging Tory policies like the bedroom tax – but we know that providing a lifeline for families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet is the right thing to do.

“Instead of being left trying to convince an uncaring Westminster government to recognise just how wrong their welfare cuts are the Scottish Parliament should be making all decisions on tax and social security for ourselves.”