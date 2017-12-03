Water supply ‘back to normal’ in Denny

Scottish Water says supplies have now been restored to Denny households which suffered loss of supply or low pressure yesterday.

The problem in Denny and Fankerton was linked to faulty equipment, and not apparently related to the burst mains in Inchyra Road, Grangemouth, with yesterday saw thousands of homes in Bowhouse losing their supply until late afternoon.

Commenting on the Denny problem, a spokesman said: “As supplies fully restore customers may experience some discolouration to their water, in order to clear this you should run just your cold kitchen tap at half pressure until the water stream runs clear.

“For any further assistance call us on 08000 778 778 and one of our experienced Customer Service Advisors will deal with your call as quickly as possible.

