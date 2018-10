Staff at The Falkirk Herald have done a great job collecting some essential food items for Grangemouth's Kersiebank Community Project

As a local business The Falkirk Herald was only too happy to support the great work going on at Kersiebank Community Project and this week handed over its donation to the project's vital food bank.

Well done to all the members of staff who donated.