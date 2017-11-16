Watch out for Team Rickshaw and Pudsey in Falkirk

Pudsey Bear and the Children in Need team will be heading through Falkirk district tomorrow.

Along with a special group of young people and TV presenter Matt Baker, they are all part of the Rickshaw Challenge for this year’s BBC appeal.

They are due in Edinburgh tonight – watch out for them on The One Show – and will leave tomorrow on the final leg of their journey to Glasgow.

They are due to travel through Polmont, Laurieston, Falkirk, Camelon, Bonnybridge and Banknock as they head west.

The rickshaw is being pedalled by six young riders, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects. The One Show’s Matt Baker will cycle alongside the team throughout the challenge, whilst co-presenter Alex Jones follows their every move and cheers the team on, live from the studio.

Setting off last Thursday from The One Show studio at New Broadcasting House in London, Team Rickshaw has worked its way across the UK in a bid to cross the finish line in Glasgow during BBC Children in Need’s 2017 Appeal Show.

To date the challenge has raised over £16 million and the team are hoping this year’s efforts will help secure another strong total.