Watch out for card-skimming scams warn Forth Valley Police

Police in Forth Valley are reminding the public to look out for card-skimming devices.

The warning follows the discovery of two card-skimming devices in Alloa.

Both were found attached to an ATM at the Morrisons supermarket in Clackmannan Road on Saturday, December 15 and the matter was reported to local offcers.

Inquiries so far have not identified any individuals who have been affected, but members of the public who have recently used this cash machine are asked to check with their bank and report any criminality to police.

Sergeant Scott Thomson, from Alloa Police Station, said: “As part of this investigation we are eager to speak with anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the ATM at Morrisons prior to Saturday, December 15.

“Members of the public are reminded to check for obvious signs of tampering at the top of a cash machine, near the speakers, the side of the screen, the card reader itself, and the keyboard.

“If something looks out of place, do not use that ATM and please contact police immediately.”

Those with information relating to this incident can contact Alloa Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2357 of December 15.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.