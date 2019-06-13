Watch Grangemouth pupils enjoy the tractor factor

A primary school got a taste of country life when a tractor came chugging into its playground this week.

The visit to Grangemouth’s Beancross Primary School on Wednesday was part of the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Forth Valley’s project to make children more aware of the farming and the countryside.

Established in 1999, RHET takes over 16,000 children out to visit farms every academic year – however, in this case the farm came to the children.

Local project co-ordinator Katie Brisbane organised a morning of practical learning for P1 and P3 pupils run by local volunteer farmers to showcase the work RHET does and welcomed the massive Massey Ferguson tractor, which transported a Highland cow sculpture made out of recycled farm metal.

Katie said: “It is 20 years since RHET started the journey of Taking the Classroom to the Countryside – better educating the children of Scotland in where their food comes from and making them more aware of the environment around them.

“Starting off at Beancross, the 600 mile tour will visit a school in each of the 12 Countryside Initiative areas around Scotland. This will take place the week prior to the Royal Highland Show.

“Since we are celebrating our 20th birthday we will be marking this achievement by raising £10 for every mile travelled by the tractor.”

Visit www.rhet.or.uk/tractortour for more information on the tour.