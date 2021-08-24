Watch: Falkirk road smash left car on its roof
Investigations are ongoing into a two-vehicle road traffic collision which resulted in a car ending up flipped over onto its roof.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:35 am
Emergency services attended at the scene in Merchiston Avenue, just after 8pm last night.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended at Merchiston Avenue in Falkirk at 8.10pm on Monday, August 23, following a crash involving a car and a van. Enquiries are ongoing."
Despite the state of the car at the scene there were reportedly no injures as a result of the crash.