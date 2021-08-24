Watch: Falkirk road smash left car on its roof

Emergency services attended at the scene in Merchiston Avenue, just after 8pm last night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended at Merchiston Avenue in Falkirk at 8.10pm on Monday, August 23, following a crash involving a car and a van. Enquiries are ongoing."

Despite the state of the car at the scene there were reportedly no injures as a result of the crash.

The aftermath of the two vehicle collision in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk

