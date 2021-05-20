Watch: Concern 'traffic chaos' at Forth Valley Royal Hospital could have fatal consequences

Yesterday we told how police advised drivers to avoid a section of the motorway due to “significant delays” in Larbert, caused by maintenance work between the North Broomage and hospital roundabouts.

There are concerns the congestion may have fatal consequences as paramedic crews are forced to dodge in and out of traffic queues.

One eyewitness said: “The traffic chaos in Larbert could cost lives with ambulances getting stuck.”

Ambulances trying to reach the emergency department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital are being hindered by roadworks outside the Larbert facility. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Forth Valley Police Division has recommended motorists stay away from the area by exiting the M876 at J1 Denny, following the A883 to Falkirk Wheel, the A803 to Camelon Roundabout and then the A9 through Larbert Cross to get to the hospital.

Alternatively, drivers should leave the M80 at J7 Haggs, follow the A803 through Bonnybridge to Camelon Roundabout and then take the A9 to the hospital.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

