WASPI women rally at Helix Park for day of action

Women protesters from across Scotland are at the Helix today - to demand “fair transitional pension arrangements” for women born in the 1950’s.

The Scotland Group of the WASPI campaign event, which runs until 4pm, features speakers including Falkirk MP John McNally and union representatives, and coincides with the anniversary of famous suffragette Emily Pankhurst’s birthday.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign reckons that in Lanarkshire alone some 38,500 women are affected.

A spokesperson said: “Please bring along your family and friends and get them to sign the WASPI supporter pledges, and help us to send a message to Westminster of how many people are really affected by the delay to State Pension Age”.

The group argues that while it has no quarrel with the Pension Act changes which increased women’s State Pension Age to 65, the same as men’s, the implementation of these changes gave women no time to make alternative plans.

A spokeswoman said: “Retirement plans have been shattered with devastating consequences.​

“We started the campaign with just five ordinary women who in 2015 got together and decided to fight this injustice.​

“We are a campaign group that fights the injustice done to all women born in the 1950s affected by the changes to the State Pension Law (1995/2011 Acts).​​

“This translates into a ‘bridging’ pension to provide an income until State Pension Age - not means tested - and with recompense for losses for those women who have already reached their SPA.

“We do not ask for the pension age to revert back to age 60”.