Warning to beware of fake police after woman is stopped by bogus officers

Police have issued a public warning after a woman driver was stopped by two men claiming to be cops - but didn’t believe them and drove away.

The incident happened at 6.10pm on Thursday last week on Old Perth Road, Cowdenbeath, but efforts to trace the pair are continuing,

The 36-year-old had pulled over when a navy blue Vauxhall Corsa flashed its headlights at her, directing her to stop.

Two men then approached her car and claimed they were police officers before attempting to engage her in conversation.

Sergeant Paul Cochrane said: “The woman did the absolutely right thing in this instance by removing herself from these men and contacting police to report her concerns.

“I want to stress that if you are stopped by genuine police officers at any time, they will produce identification and explain fully the reason for you being stopped.

“Members of the public should remain vigilant and should they also be stopped in a similar manner by anyone claiming to be an officer, but not in uniform, or in possession of appropriate ID then leave the area immediately before reporting the matter to police immediately.

“Anyone with information relating to this inquiry should also get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 and quote incident number 3750 of the August 2.