Warning to beware of dismal Storm Deirdre

Drivers have been urged to take extra care, with snow and ice expected to affect travel throughout the weekend.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning to amber level, and heavy snow with blizzards could lead to travel delays and power cuts across parts of the country.

The snow will spread east and become more persistent and, especially over hills, heavy with blizzards this afternoon with a risk of freezing rain and ice in south.

Police Scotland said people should only travel if they consider it necessary.

A statement read: “Winter driving is a question of common sense and all drivers should ask themselves if they really need to travel when conditions are poor.

“No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and it may be worth making alternative arrangements such as delaying travel until conditions improve, or using public transport.

“If you are travelling on the roads you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

“Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.”

Transport Minister Michael Matheson said delays and cancellations on public transport are possible.

There could also be interruptions to power supplies and telephone networks, and some rural communities may find themselves cut off.

Mr Matheson said: “I would encourage people in the affected areas to consider whether they need to make their journey.

If they do, they should expect disruption”.