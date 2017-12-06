Warning sirens will sound

The bi-annual test of Grangemouth’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC) Community Warning System will take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 6.

Twelve warning masts located around the town will transmit warning tones and verbal instructions to residents, however, this is just a test and the public are required to take no action in this case.

In the event of a real emergency taking place during this time, the transmission will clearly indicate such an event and people will be instructed to take the appropriate action.

An MICC spokesman said: “The aim of the twice yearly test is to check the operating systems, monitor the sound footprint in relation to varying weather conditions, maintain and improve the awareness level of the population and the necessary actions required, summarised as Go In, Stay In and Tune In.

“We encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with the differing tones.”

Visit www.miccgrangemouth.co.uk for more.