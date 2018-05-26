Warning over bottles of pop whose caps pop off

Soft drinks firm AG Barr has issued an alert over 750ml glass bottles of several brands - including its iconic Irn-Bru - because their caps could fly off without warning.

The glitsch is down to what the firm describes as an intermittent fault in the way some caps have been fitted.

The firm says: “As a precautionary measure we are asking consumers who have any of the products detailed below to open the bottles with care to release the pressure.

“The bottle should be handled carefully, pointed away from the body at arm’s length, as you would when opening a bottle of sparkling wine.

“If you have any of the affected products at home please contact us on consumercare@agbarr.co.uk

“At AG Barr plc we take great care to ensure that our products reach our consumers and customers in perfect condition and are sorry that on this occasion a limited quantity of our products has not met expectations.”

The products involved are all dated up to and including May 2019, and include - Irn-Bru, including sugar free and Xtra variants; Cola, Cream Soda, Ginger Beer, Lemonade, Limeade, Pineapple and Soda Water.