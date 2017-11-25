Warning on weekend icy roads

Today’s frozen temperatures are a foretaste of what we can expect tomorrow, with some surfaces likely to turn icy again overnight.

A Met office code yellow applies to most of the east of Britain, partially spreading into Central and Falkirk.

Some salt will have been washed out from roads overnight by sleet and hail showers, and roads awaiting a new coating could pose tricky driving conditions.

No snow is expected tomorrow, however, except on high ground.