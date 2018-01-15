Warning as heavy snow fall to hit central Scotland

The Falkirk area is set to be hit by heavy snow showers.

The area is already under a Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow, with showers starting this evening continuing all through tomorrow and becoming heavy at times.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from Monday evening to Wednesday evening.

The snow could continue until Wednesday, with the cold weather possibly continuing until at least towards the end of the week.

There is thought to be a chance that the yellow warning could yet be upgraded.

The Met Office said of the situation: “Frequent and heavy hail and snow showers are likely to affect many parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland from Monday evening, continuing for much of the day on Tuesday.

“Travel delays on roads are possible, with a small chance of cancellations to public transport.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“In addition some roads and pavements may become icy, increasing the chance of injuries from slips and falls.

“This warning has been updated to extend its validity time into Wednesday.”