Warning as Bonnybridge railway power lines go live

Overhead power lines near Bonnybridge will be live from Monday, carrying 25,000 volts of electricity.

Network Rail has issued a stark warning about the railway between Cumbernauld and Greenhill Lower junction as it prepares to throw the switch that will electrify a key local section of the network.

The electrification of 16 single track kilometres of railway between Cumbernauld and Greenhill Lower is a step towards connecting the line from Glasgow to Falkirk Grahamston.

Safety on and around the railway is Network Rail’s responsibility, and a campaign is underway to highlight the deadly new dangers an electrified railway poses to trespassers on the tracks.

Kevin McClelland, route delivery director for infrastructure projects, said: “Electrification marks a significant change to the railway environment in terms of risk for those living or working near to the newly electrified routes.

“So it is important we do what we can to make people, particularly young people, aware of this change and encourage them to stay safe near the railway.

“The message is a simple one – electrified lines are always on, so always stay off.”

Around 18,000 safety leaflets are being delivered through every door in local communities along the route, and messages have been placed on social media.

Network Rail has also worked with industry partners in schools and through local groups to take the safety message into the classroom and into the community.