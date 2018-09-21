War Horse puppet star is no pantomime cuddy

The National Theatre’s production of War Horse, based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, arrives at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo from January 15 to February 2.

But the show is likely to be sold out long before then.

To flag up the production an invited audience got the chance to see Joey, the life-size equine puppet - and star - from the show, and met its highly skilled puppeteers.

As anyone who has seen the Steven Spielberg movie knows, War Horse is the powerful story of a young boy called Albert and his beloved horse, Joey, who has been requisitioned for service on the Western Front during the Great War.

Caught in enemy crossfire, Joey ends up serving on both sides during the war before landing in No Man’s Land, while Albert, not old enough to enlist, embarks on a treacherous mission to find his horse and bring him home.

Some of cinematography in the movie is unforgettable, but it’s a surprise to find that the puppet horse - on which the whole stage show depends - is so effective.

That’s thanks to extraordinary “horse choreography”, lighting and effects.

War Horse is adapted by Nick Stafford and presented in association with Handspring Puppet Company.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, it is designed by Rae Smith, lighting is by Tony and Olivier award-winning designer, Paule Constable and movement and horse choreography by Toby Sedgwick.

The puppetry directors are Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, with video design by 59 Productions Ltd, song-making by John Tams, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Christopher Shutt. .

Michael Morpurgo said: “The National Theatre has taken their show all over the country, to towns and cities, many of them places War Horse has not been seen before.

“I am so pleased this that so many more people will have the chance to enjoy this unique theatrical event”.

Tickets are said to be selling fast.