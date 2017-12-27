Volunteers hand out vital food for families at Christmas

A group of volunteers gave up their time to help distribute food to make Christmas better for those in need.

Angela Bradley and her team were on hand at the Kersiebank Community Project, Oxgang Road, Grangemouth on Christmas Eve to stack donations of bread from Polmont Aldi, create food parcels and lay out turkeys, vegetables and tinned goods for people to come along between 6pm and 8pm to take what they need for free.

Angela said: “We don’t believe anyone in our community should have to face going hungry. That’s why we provided food parcels to local people who needed it most.”

There were also a ton of toys, clothing, nappies and other vital goods available for people to pick up if they required them.

The event was advertised online and got a great response from the community. Some of the leftover food was taken to a homeless shelter.

Angela and the volunteers thanked everyone who made donations and made the initiative such a success.