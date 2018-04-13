Volunteers call for new base

Kingdom Credit Union is looking for volunteers to man a new Collection Point facility at its brand new Kincardine base.

Soon to be rebranded as Kingdom Community Bank, it will be one of the first tenants to move into the Coalfields Regeneration Trust’s (CRT) £500,000 Enterprise and Training Hub, which is nearing completion.

John Hendrie, Kingdom Credit Union chief executive officer, said: “We are looking for volunteers for the new facility to undergo a half-day training course which will be held in the Gillespie Centre in Dunfermline on Thursday, May 3”.

The new Collection Point will initially open for one morning a week in the new Hub, which is based in the former Clydesdale Bank in Kincardine’s Kirk Street,

Mr Hendrie added: “The Collection Point will cater for people who want to use our services in person, rather than by phone or over the Internet”.

Potential volunteers for the new venture should contact Angela Davis at the CRT office on 01592 272 127.