Volunteers boost track repairs on Bo’ness railway

A group of volunteers from Scottish Water turned railway workers for a stint on the famous Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway - where they helped fix some of the line’s 900 “fish plate” links.

The team joined members of the Scottish Railway Preservation Society (SRPS) to help look after tracks at the popular site, where the society runs vintage trains.

The fish plate links connect individual lengths of railway track together. and during a rolling two year cycle every one of the heavy plates has to be unbolted, removed, cleaned, inspected and lubricated before being refitted.

Team member Mark Mackinlay said: “The hard, mucky and physical nature of the work really gave us an appreciation of the work and effort the society’s volunteers put in in all weathers to maintain what is a fantastic example of Scotland’s industrial heritage.

“We were able to experience how hard the work we were helping with was in the days before automated equipment was available to help.

“This really drove home the sheer physical efforts required of the 19th and early 20th century engineers and navigators that built and maintained the railway lines that connect Scotland’s towns and cities – lines that we still use today”.

Andrew Anderson, head of civil engineering at Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway, said: “We were delighted to welcome the team from Scottish Water.

“Getting the track joints oiled before the hot weather season can be daunting and they did a sterling job which was much appreciated.”